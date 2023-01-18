Fans predict Carlos Correa’s impact with the Twins

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In mid-December it seemed clear that the NL West was officially put on notice by the San Francisco Giants. Agreeing with shortstop Carlos Correa to a monster 13-year, $350 million contract, the Giants were the new hot team.

Then, they weren’t.

Just under a week after the agreement was announced it fell apart. Giants management dragged their feet and canceled the introductory press conference. Correa and his agent Scott Boras wasted no time, agreeing to a new deal – this time for 12-years and $315 million – with the New York Mets.

But once again, everything fell apart in just a few days. As was reported after the Giants deal, the Mets became hesitant after Correa’s physical. According to CBS Sports, the issue was one that dated back to Correa’s minor league days and has never actually caused him to miss any time in the majors. A 2014 surgery resulted in a plate put near his ankle, which reportedly made insuring the enormous contracts difficult.

In the end, Correa returned right to where he finished the 2022 season. The shortstop and the Minnesota Twins came to an agreement worth $200 million over six years. This time the medical history wouldn’t cause any problems.

With all that messiness out in the open, it leaves fans to wonder. Should their favorite team have made a move? Is the ankle going to be an issue?

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we ask you the fan those exact questions. Let us know if you wish your team signed Correa. Also, if you think the ankle will prove to be a problem in the next two years. Finally, is Correa the most impactful signing of the offseason or was it one of the game’s other superstars?

