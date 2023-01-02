 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Mississippi State to honor Mike Leach during the ReliaQuest Bowl

There might not be a better setting for the final game of Mississippi State’s season

By Mark Schofield
/ new
NCAA Football: Mississippi State at Louisiana State Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Mississippi State takes on Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl, in the first game for the Bulldogs since the unexpected passing of head coach Mike Leach. Throughout bowl season, teams have paid tribute to the coach, such as Chip Kelly wearing a pirate flag on his visor during UCLA’s bowl game, Baylor lining up in a formation at the start of their game against Mississippi and taking a delay of game penalty, and other SEC teams wearing helmet stickers in his honor.

But when the Bulldogs take the field on Monday, they too will honor their beloved head coach.

Mississippi State will be wearing special helmets, featuring both a pirate flag, and Leach’s initials:

Leach’s love of pirates was well-known. He used a pirate sword as a piece of inspiration during his time at Texas Tech, and even titled his 2011 autobiography “Swing Your Sword.”

Another way that Leach will be honored during this game? The ReliaQuest Bowl is being played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The only stadium that features a pirate ship in the stands.

The Bulldogs placed a memorial on the ship Monday morning:

It might get a little dusty before kickoff of this one.

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...