The Bruins and Penguins arrived for the Winter Classic in the best way possible

On Monday, the Boston Bruins will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic, from historic Fenway Park in downtown Boston. But before the puck was dropped, the Bruins and the Penguins both arrived at Fenway in the best way possible.

Ready to take the diamond and play nine innings.

The Bruins arrived dressed in throwback Boston Red Sox uniforms, complete with gloves, bats, and old-school stirrups:

Not to be outdone, the Penguins arrived ready to play nine innings as well, paying tribute to the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates:

Honoring the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates with some fresh fits for Fenway pic.twitter.com/6uSX8Etc5g — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 2, 2023

This is not the first time the Bruins used a theme to arrive at a Winter Classic. Back in 2019, before playing the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium, the Bruins arrived dressed like the Shelby family from Peaky Blinders:

The #Bruins wearing Peaky Blinders attire for #WinterClassic arrivals. Big Z and Patrice lead the way pic.twitter.com/dL4KdEngm0 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) January 1, 2019

The arrival of the teams is not the only beautiful sight before this game begins. The NHL posted this tremendous drone shot of practice from earlier in the week, showing fans Fenway Park from almost every angle:

While a beautiful place to watch a baseball game, Fenway looks ready for another Winter Classic as well.

This year’s Winter Classic begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on TNT. You might want to tune in, if only for the visuals.