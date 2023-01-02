Bills-Bengals suspended after Damar Hamlin injury

UPDATE: Bills-Bengals has been postponed, ESPN has announced. It’s unclear when the game will take place, but it won’t be tonight.

The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter.

According to the broadcast, Hamlin made a tackle during the game, got up and then immediately collapsed. Trainers from both teams surrounded Hamlin and administered CPR. Hamlin was lifted onto a stretcher and put into the ambulance, while players were still standing in shock at what happened.

Bills HC Sean McDermott and Bengals HC Zac Taylor decided to temporarily suspend the game, and send both of their respective teams into the locker room.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

There are no official updates on Hamlin’s health at this moment.