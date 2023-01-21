Presented with a problem, Eagles fans find a solution

Excitement is high in the City of Brotherly Love, as the Philadelphia Eagles open up their playoff schedule on Saturday night against their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants. Philadelphia finished as the top seed in the conference, and are coming off their bye week to take on Daniel Jones and the Giants.

With the game slated for Saturday night, you might expect Eagles fans to get an early start on tailgating. However, gates at Lincoln Financial Field do not open for tailgating until 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon.

When presented with a problem, however, Eagles fans found a creative solution.

The Philadelphia Wings of the National Lacrosse League take on the Toronto Rock on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. That game is at the Wells Fargo Center, across the street from Lincoln Financial Fields. Gates for that game opened at 8:00 a.m.

So what did Eagles fans do so they could start tailgating early?

They bought Wings tickets:

#ItsAPhillyThing: Birds fans found a way to hack the tailgate. The lots don’t open until 4pm for tonight’s @Eagles game. BUT they open at 8am for the @NLLwings 1pm lacrosse game.



Birds fans bought Wings tickets just to tailgate for 12 hours instead of 4. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/35pjyWFiW0 — Brenna Weick (@BrennaWeickTV) January 21, 2023

Go Birds.