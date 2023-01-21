Chiefs fans chanted Chad Henne’s name. In a 2023 playoff game. For real.

Chad Henne threw the third touchdown pass of Divisional Round weekend. Just as we all expected.

With Patrick Mahomes sidelined due to a right ankle injury, the veteran backup quarterback stepped into the lineup for the Kansas City Chiefs. Henne faced a daunting task, as the Chiefs took over possession on their own two-yard line after a brilliant punt from Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke.

However, the veteran passer was up to the challenge. Henne led the Chiefs on a 12-play, 98-yard drive that culminated in a perfectly-designed touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce. With the Chiefs facing 2nd and goal at the Jacksonville 1-yard line, the coaching staff dialed up a perfect pick play:

Kelce aligns in the wing, with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and running back Jerick McKinnon outside of him. McKinnon goes in motion, and when a defender trails him, Henne has an idea that the Jaguars will be in man coverage.

Which is the perfect time for a design like this.

Valdes-Scantling cuts inside on a slant route, to create traffic for the tight end. Kelce lets that develop, before sneaking out to the left flat. The tight end is wide open, and Henne hits him for the touchdown. For the veteran, who has been in the league since 2008, it was his first touchdown pass in the playoffs.

The scoring strike sent the home crowd into an absolute frenzy, chanting the veteran’s name as he came off the field.

As we all expected when the game began.

Mahomes remains questionable to return with his ankle injury. But at least on this first drive, Henne showed he is up to the moment for Kansas City.