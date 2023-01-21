Patrick Mahomes didn’t let his ankle injury slow him down on one-legged TD pass

Patrick Mahomes has done a lot of crazy things since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs in 2018.

He’s broken a number of franchise passing records.

He’s made an unfathomable number of big-time plays.

He’s made the no-look pass as commonplace as a three-step drop.

Against the Jaguars in the Divisional Round, he added a one-legged touchdown pass to his laundry list of career highlights that helped push the Chiefs’ lead over the Jaguars back to 10 points in the fourth quarter.

With 7:08 left in the fourth quarter, Mahomes “hopped” up in the pocket after sensing pressure and lofted a perfect pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling in the back of the end zone, all while neither of his feet were touching the ground. From the end zone view, one would have thought Mahomes was firing to his right with the direction his helmet was pointing but the magical passer caught the Jaguars defense off guard before firing the ball back the other direction.

The craziest part about the score? It likely should never have happened given how severe Mahomes’ ankle injury looked when it occurred early in the second quarter. Mahomes missed the rest of the first half as trainers feverishly attended to his ankle, all while the quarterback showed a tremendous amount of frustration while being forced to sit out during an incredibly important game.

Luckily for the Chiefs and their fans, the face of the franchise wasn’t going to be denied and he swiftly returned to the field to begin the second half.