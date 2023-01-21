Eagles CB James Bradberry haunts his former team with 1st quarter interception vs. Giants

When cornerback James Bradberry was cut by the New York Giants for salary cap reasons, the Philadelphia Eagles wasted no time picking him up on a one-year deal to help boost their secondary. Bradberry had a career-best season and was voted second-team All-Pro.

In Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game against his former team, Bradberry jumped a Daniel Jones pass intended for Darius Slayton and made the interception.

Jones has been great with taking care of the ball in 2022; that was just the sixth interception and ninth turnover on the season for the Giants quarterback. For Bradberry, it’s his fourth pick on the year.

The Eagles didn’t get any points off the takeaway, but it summed up a disastrous first quarter for the G-Men, who gave up a pair of touchdowns to Jalen Hurts on Philadelphia’s first two drives and turned the ball over on downs on their opening possession. Philadelphia raced out to a 14-0 lead and so far look every bit like the force they’ve been throughout the year.

It sure helps when you’re paying less for Bradberry this season than the Giants are.