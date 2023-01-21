Eagles literally knocking the contacts out of Daniel Jones

It’s been a first half to forget for quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. The Philadelphia Eagles took the opening drive 75 yards for an early 7-0 lead, and it only got worse from there. The Eagles scored again on their next drive and it was already 14-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Jones and the Giants could find no rhythm on offense against a tough Eagles defense. After scoring 17 points on their first three drives against the Minnesota Vikings last week, the Giants were held completely scoreless through their first four offensive drives in the divisional round.

The most interesting thing that happened for the Giants on offense? Jones getting hit so hard that one of his contacts popped out and got caught on his facemask. The FOX camera crew caught the ridiculous moment in 4k with this incredible slow-motion shot:

Daniel Jones had to go to the sideline for a moment to put a contact lens back in pic.twitter.com/BGn7JUnQJy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 22, 2023

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor had to come into the game for a moment, but the Giants called a timeout before running the play.

Credit to Jones, who popped the contact back in on the sidelines and didn’t end up missing the play. Didn’t matter much, though, because by the Giants’ next possession, they were already down 21-0.

Additional credit goes to color commentator announcer Daryl Johnson, who shortly after the incident pulled off the perfect dad joke, “It is a contact sport, Joe.”