Boston Scott may be only 5’6, but he’s the ultimate Giant slayer

And you thought “Boston vs. New York” was a baseball rivalry

By Kenneth Arthur
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

If Boston Scott solely played his game against the New York Giants, he would be the greatest running back of all time. The Eagles’ 5’6 complementary back scored a touchdown against New York in Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game, and normally one carry for 3 yards would not make the news.

But that single play becomes much more notable when you consider that no player has ever scored on a higher percentage of his plays than Boston Scott against the New York Giants.

The touchdown is Scott’s 10th rushing score on 87 career attempts against the Giants. He has scored at least one touchdown in all nine games against New York: 10 rushing, one receiving. He has absolutely dominated the Giants, having scored 11 of his 18 career touchdowns against this one team.

This was not a huge concern for New York’s defensive coordinator Wink Martindale leading into the week, noting that he was “not here” for most of those games. Well, you’re here now, Wink. Is Boston Scott a “Giants killer” now?

Boston Scott is a free agent this year. You think maybe the Giants need to make him their top priority?

