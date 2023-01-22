Patrick Mahomes injury tracker: Tracking Chiefs QB’s status for AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game on Saturday, dispatching the Jacksonville Jaguars by a final score of 27-20.

However, they received quite the injury scare in the process.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury in the first half of the game, and did not return to the contest until after halftime. Mahomes initially stayed in the game, but was visibly hampered by the injury, struggling to even execute handoffs in the backfield. The QB was then sent to the locker room, and Chad Henne replaced him for the rest of the first half.

In an update Sunday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Mahomes underwent an MRI of his ankle, which confirmed earlier reporting that the quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain. According to Schefter, Mahomes “plans to play” next weekend in the AFC Championship Game.

The injury came on this hit from Jacksonville pass rusher Arden Key:

Mahomes got his right leg rolled up on. He’s limping badly. He stayed in game for a few plays. Now trainers looking at him. Injuries stink #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/CzdIRKWNe6 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 21, 2023

Mahomes returned to the game for the second half, and threw a touchdown while using only one leg, and helped the Chiefs close out their victory over the Jaguars.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Saturday night that x-rays taken of Mahomes’ right leg were negative, but the quarterback likely suffered a high ankle sprain.

Related Bet on the Chiefs at DraftKings Sportsbook

After the victory, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid praised his quarterback’s toughness:

“He’s a tough kid. So, he wanted to be in there. He wanted to be competing. It’s a tribute to him and his competitiveness. However, you got to make sure he’s physically OK where he can protect himself. If he can’t then he can’t play, and we have to go to the next guy. But he’s a tough nut. I tell you, he’s competitive. He’s very, very competitive.”

The QB spoke with Melissa Stark after the game as well:

“I did want to go and they kind of gave me the ultimatum of I wasn’t going back in unless I went in [to be examined]. They’re trying to take care of me, and we’ve got a lot of great people here. It will take a lot to keep me out of a football game.”

Mahomes also spoke after the game about the injury, making the point that his experience, and ability, in making off-platform throws likely helped him after the injury:

Patrick Mahomes on playing through his ankle injury:



“Obviously I missed some throws I think I could've made if I were in the right foot position. But luckily for me, I'm not in the right foot position all the time, so I'm able to make some throws like that anyways." pic.twitter.com/mtQUEbKhLZ — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 22, 2023

Given what both the quarterback and his head coach said after the game, it is almost impossible to think that Mahomes will not be out there for the the AFC Championship Game. The bigger story to monitor, however, will be how the injury impacts Mahomes next week, and beyond. The QB suffered a minor high ankle sprain back in 2019 and did not miss any time, but other quarterbacks who were dealt this injury have not been as lucky.

For example, Mac Jones of the New England Patriots suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain earlier this season and missed three games for New England. Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain against the San Francisco 49ers this season, and missed three games for the Carolina Panthers.

How Mahomes progresses, and how functional he is next weekend, will be a huge story over the coming days.

This post will be updated as further information on Mahomes is provided.