The Bengals had a nearly flawless start against the Bills in the NFL playoffs

The Bengals tied their own franchise playoff record with 14-0 1st quarter against the Bills.

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals could not have scripted a much better opening quarter against the Bills in the Divisional Round if they tried.

On a snowy Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park, the Bengals raced out to a 14-0 lead against the Buffalo Bills, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives without much resistance. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw touchdowns to an (extremely uncovered) Ja’Marr Chase and Hayden Hurst.

It is tied for the most points the Bengals have scored in an opening quarter in franchise playoff history. The first time they opened a playoff game 14-0? You have to go back to Jan. 3, 1982, when Cincinnati prevailed 28-21 in the AFC Divisional Round against the Bills on their way to the Super Bowl.

Not only was the Bills defense lost for answers early on, Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense didn’t manage a single first down in the first quarter. The quarterback comparison shows you how one-sided the game has been thus far.

There’s still a lot of time left, but nothing is coming easy for the Bills at home on either side of the ball.

