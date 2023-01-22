 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is struggling to lock in before playing 49ers

Brett Maher remained shaky in warmpus before facing the 49ers

By Mark Schofield
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a nightmarish game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Despite the Cowboys’ victory, Maher missed four extra points in the game. That made it five-straight missed extra points, dating back to the Cowboys’ Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Dallas actually signed Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad this week, as insurance for Maher. But on Saturday the team decided not to elevate Vizcaino to their practice squad, meaning Maher will be their only active kicker on Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers.

Judging by warmups, that could be an issue.

Maher struggled while warming up before taking on the 49ers, to the point that owner Jerry Jones is now getting involved:

Also during warmups, video surfaced of the 49ers taking exception to Maher warming up on San Francisco’s side of the field. Ultimately, Maher was allowed to continue kicking:

However, either the pep talk from Jones worked, or the attempted intimidation from San Francisco backfired. Because Maher finally locked in as his warmups wound down, according to Clarence Hill Jr., who covers the Cowboys for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

In the wake of Monday night’s struggles. Maher’s performance was one of the biggest storylines heading into the Divisional Round.

Given how things are looking before kickoff, that seems to remain the case.

