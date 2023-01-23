Fans don’t trust Carlos Correa, but not because of his ankle

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Carlos Correa’s offseason has been unlike any other for one player in recent history. One of the biggest free agents available heading into the hot stove season, Correa was announced as a signing for three different teams.

In the end, he finished right where he started, returning to the Minnesota Twins. But the failed physicals that prevented contracts with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets are the most shocking events of the offseason. There are more questions now than when everything started.

At the center of the issue was Correa’s ankle, which has a plate in it from a minor league surgery. Despite having not caused any issues in the shortstop’s major league career so far, the risk was too daunting for the Giants or Mets to sign Correa to the enormous contracts that were agreed upon. The question was clear, do the Mets and Giants know something the Twins don’t - or did they overthink the situation?

According to the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, the answer isn’t that simple. Fans from around the country were asked if they would feel comfortable if their favorite team signed Correa. Less than 50 percent said they’d be on board.

But making things more confusing, it doesn’t appear the old injury is the issue. Roughly two thirds of fans said they didn’t think the ankle would be a problem in the next two seasons. Meaning the problem had more to do with Correa as a player and the size and length of the contract.

That was backed up by how fans feel about the free agent options from this offseason. When asked which signee was the most impactful, Correa finished with only the fourth most votes.

Aaron Judge, who returned to the New York Yankees, finished well ahead of the field with more than a third of the vote. He was followed by Trea Turner and Justin Verlander before Correa.

