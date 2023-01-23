NFL Draft 2023: Updated draft order after Divisional Round

It is always NFL draft season.
The football world now turns its attention to the conference championship games, with the Cincinnati Bengals squaring off with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, while the Philadelphia Eagles will tangle with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC. But with the NFL moving ahead, the 2023 NFL Draft order now has all but four slots solidified for next spring.
That means fans of teams that lost this weekend now can turn their eyes towards the future, knowing where their teams will be picking in the draft.
Here is the current order, thanks to the results from the Divisional Round.
(Order is current as of January 23, 2023, according to Tankathon. The final four teams are placed by winning percentage, and will be decided over the course of the conference championship games, and the Super Bowl).
5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver)
6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland)
13. New York Jets
16. Washington Commanders
18. Detroit Lions
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Miami Dolphins (Forfeited)
23. Baltimore Ravens
26. New York Giants
27. Dallas Cowboys
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Cincinnati Bengals
30. Denver Broncos (via San Francisco)
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
At the moment, the intrigue around the 2023 NFL Draft begins with the very first selection. The Chicago Bears enter the offseason with a ton of cap space, and the first-overall selection in the draft. Given what we saw from Justin Fields this year, it is likely that the Bears look to trade out of that spot, for a team coming up to draft a quarterback.
And given Chris Ballard’s comments about being aggressive in the quarterback search, the Indianapolis Colts look to be a prime trade candidate.
Of course, draft season is just getting started, and there is a long road to Kansas City ahead of us all.
