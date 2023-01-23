NFL Draft 2023: Updated draft order after Divisional Round

It is always NFL draft season.

The football world now turns its attention to the conference championship games, with the Cincinnati Bengals squaring off with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, while the Philadelphia Eagles will tangle with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC. But with the NFL moving ahead, the 2023 NFL Draft order now has all but four slots solidified for next spring.

That means fans of teams that lost this weekend now can turn their eyes towards the future, knowing where their teams will be picking in the draft.

Here is the current order, thanks to the results from the Divisional Round.

(Order is current as of January 23, 2023, according to Tankathon. The final four teams are placed by winning percentage, and will be decided over the course of the conference championship games, and the Super Bowl).

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver)

6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Miami Dolphins (Forfeited)

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Baltimore Ravens

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

26. New York Giants

27. Dallas Cowboys

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Cincinnati Bengals

30. Denver Broncos (via San Francisco)

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

At the moment, the intrigue around the 2023 NFL Draft begins with the very first selection. The Chicago Bears enter the offseason with a ton of cap space, and the first-overall selection in the draft. Given what we saw from Justin Fields this year, it is likely that the Bears look to trade out of that spot, for a team coming up to draft a quarterback.

And given Chris Ballard’s comments about being aggressive in the quarterback search, the Indianapolis Colts look to be a prime trade candidate.

Of course, draft season is just getting started, and there is a long road to Kansas City ahead of us all.