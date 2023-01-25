Gio Reyna is blocking out the noise for Dortmund

It is no secret that United States Men’s Soccer is in turmoil.

After being knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar, tension over the status of Gio Reyna on the team boiled over into allegations of blackmail. As noted earlier this month, USMNT head coach. Gregg Berhalter opened up about a domestic violence incident from his college days, where he kicked his now-wife Rosalind: “In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate. I had just turned 18 and was a freshman in college when I met Rosalind. One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.”

In bringing this incident to light, Berhalter stated that he was doing so because, in his words, “[d]uring the World Cup, an individual contacted U.S. Soccer, saying they had information about me that would “take me down” — an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with U.S. Soccer.”

The other involved parties? Gio Reyna parent’s, Danielle and Claudio Reyna.

The relationship between the families dates back decades — Danielle and Rosalind were college roommates, while Claudio and Berhalter played together in high school and on the USMNT — but has now fractured, threatening both their friendships and potentially the USMNT.

In the middle of this is Gio Reyna, the young and talented midfielder. As the USMNT tries to move forward, turning its collective attention to hosting the 2026 World Cup, Reyna is still logging time for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

And he seems to be putting all the noise behind him.

In Sunday’s match against Augsburg, Reyna came on as a late substitute in a match that was level. It did not take long for him to change that:

GIO REYNA GOLAZO TO GIVE DORTMUND A 4-3 LEAD! pic.twitter.com/3PpTXUV2q6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 22, 2023

Reyna’s delicate first touch, and thunderous strike, put Dortmund ahead in the closing minutes, and his side held on for the victory.

Then came Wednesday, in stoppage time against Mainz:

GIO REYNA SCORES A STOPPAGE TIME WINNER FOR BORUSSIA DORTMUND!!!



WHAT A WEEK FOR THE 20-YEAR-OLD! pic.twitter.com/Mqd2QPnhU5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 25, 2023

Two matches. Two winners from Reyna.

After the goal against Augsburg, Reyna wheeled away in celebration, and then put his hands over his ears, as if he was physically blocking out the noise. As he did, the commentator stated “... and that is how to answer the critics.”

The USMNT might be dealing with an internal soap opera at the moment. But the young player in the middle is quietly going about his business ... and going about it very well.