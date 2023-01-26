Will Dak Prescott return to Dallas after being bus-tossed on Twitter?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Losing in the playoffs can send teams and their fans in one of two directions – It will either be seen as a launching point for success to come, or the moment a complete tear-down becomes necessary.

For the Dallas Cowboys it would be easy to see it as a team heading in the right direction. After a successful season, only needing another piece or two in order to make the jump to a possible Super Bowl. But the team may have bigger questions than seen at first glance.

Quarterback Dak Prescott had a forgettable night against the San Francisco 49ers. While not embarrassingly bad, he didn’t perform at the level fans had hoped and left plenty to be desired. Following the game, the team’s official Twitter account tweeted:

The post itself didn’t state anything inaccurate, or even all that controversial. But the fact that an NFL team tweeted something like that at all is what caught attention.

If following the path that the Cowboys intentionally put the focus on Prescott’s play, it would seem logical that Dallas is ready to move on from the quarterback. The Cowboys have had the exact same results under Prescott as they had under former quarterback Tony Romo, who was eventually replaced by the young Prescott after his postseason struggles.

But there were stretches this season when it seemed Prescott was the key to any Cowboys success. His return from injury was treated by some as the final piece in a Super Bowl team. Now, however, the Cowboys are right back where they started.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we want to know if you think Prescott’s time with the Cowboys is done. Is the postgame tweet a sign that Dallas is done with their quarterback?

