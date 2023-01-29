Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas on charges of public intoxication

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV capped off his collegiate career by leading the Bulldogs to their second-straight National Championship. It was a magical end to his college career, that sat Bennett finish the year in New York City as one of the four Heisman finalists.

However, the Georgia QB is in the news for a different reason this weekend. According to WFAA in Dallas, Bennett was arrested early on Sunday morning and charged with public intoxication. As indicated in the piece from WFAA, officers responded to a report of an individual banging on doors in the early-morning hours.

The responding officers found Bennett when they arrived, and determined that he was intoxicated.

In a statement provided to ESPN, the Dallas Police Department indicated that “[t]he preliminary investigation found when officers arrived, they located the man, Stetson Bennett, 25, and determined he was intoxicated. Bennett was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and charged with public intoxication.”

Bennett was released shortly after 11:00 a.m. local time. ESPN reached out to the quarterback for a statement but he could not be reached for comment.

The Georgia quarterback received an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which gets underway this week in Mobile, Alabama. However, Bennett declined the invitation, indicating that he was turning his attention towards preparing for the Scouting Combine and the NFL draft.

Despite his legendary career at Georgia, and his status as a Heisman finalist, Bennett is considered a later-round draft pick, due to his size and his age.