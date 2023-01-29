49ers haven’t been able to slow down Eagles’ Haason Reddick in the NFC Championship

It’s been a career-best year for Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick, and in his first career NFC Championship Game he has already made his presence felt just in the first quarter.

Reddick strip-sacked Brock Purdy on the 49ers’ opening drive on a play that was initially ruled as an incomplete pass. Nick Sirianni challenged the call and it was rightfully overturned to a fumble with a clear Eagles recovery.

As if that wasn’t enough, the strip also resulted in an elbow injury to the San Francisco quarterback.

When Josh Johnson came into the game in place of Purdy, Reddick sacked him on a second-down play that essentially ended the drive. Reddick ripped the ball away from Johnson just after he was down by contact, otherwise he would’ve had the triple crown of sack, forced fumble, and recovery.

On the first sack, backup tight end Tyler Kroft was tasked with blocking a man who was tied for second in the league in sacks. The second sack required George Kittle and Jauan Jennings to both get a hand on the former Temple star. Not ideal if you’re San Francisco.

The 49ers offensive game plan has changed drastically as a result of Reddick’s red-hot start. Maybe it’s time for them to stop trying to block him with tight ends and use actual offensive linemen.

Update: As if that wasn’t enough, Reddick capped off his dominant first half with a fumble recovery that led to an Eagles touchdown. It’s been that kind of day!