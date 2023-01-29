Bengals OL fails their offense in the first half, late in 4th quarter in loss

The Kansas City Chiefs took a 13-6 lead into the locker room at halftime of the AFC Championship team. For the visiting Bengals, the defense has done a good job of stopping the Chiefs offense from getting in the end zone, forcing two early field goals.

With Cincinnati’s offense struggling, including just 19 yards rushing and a Joe Burrow interception, the defending AFC Champions might need even more out of the defense in the second half. However, if the offensive line doesn’t get it together for the Bengals it may not matter much.

In the Divisional Round, the concern was that injuries on the offensive line that kept Alex Kappa and Jonah Williams from playing and limited Ted Karras would allow the Buffalo Bills defensive line to dominate the game. Instead, Joe Burrow was sacked just once and hit just three times in a Cincinnati victory.

Going into halftime of the AFC Championship Game, the Bengals offensive line, still without Kappa and Williams, has reverted to the poor play many were concerned the injuries would lead to last week. Burrow has been sacked four times and hit seven times in just one half of play.

Frank Clark and Chris Jones have combined for 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. Rookie George Karlaftis has a sack, QB hit and a tackle for loss.

With the limitations on the line, Burrow has been getting rid of the ball quickly, 2.41 seconds from snap to throw so far. The line has not opened up running lanes either, with Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine averaging just 2.38 per carry on their eight attempts.

As the second half kicks off, Cincinnati's Zac Taylor will need to figure out how to protect his quarterback while still trying to run the ball as well, while Kansas City’s defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will continue to try to bring the heat.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, the issues with the offensive line showed up as a problem late in the game. With 44 seconds left, Jones lined up over right tackle on 3rd and 8 for Cincinnati. Jones dominated the Bengals blockers and sacked Burrow for an eight-yard loss.

The sack led to a punt and the Chiefs’ game-winning drive.

At the end of the game, Cincinnati’s line gave up five sacks, 12 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss.