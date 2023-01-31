Haas unveil their design for the 2023 F1 season

Haas became the first team to unveil their look for the 2023 Formula 1 season on Tuesday, showcasing their design for the upcoming year on social media.

While the unveiling did not include the debut of their car for the 2023 campaign — the livery for the upcoming season was illustrated on their car for the 2022 season — the look harkens back to previous seasons, most notably the 2020 campaign. Black, not white, is the featured color, with white, and red, being used as accents:

Can’t wait to see the #VF23 livery out on track in a few weeks #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/3RMuckUtyZ — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) January 31, 2023

Here is a comparison between the 2022 design and the 2023 look provided by F1:

Team Owner Gene Haas shared his thoughts on the look: “I was very pleased to welcome MoneyGram as title partner for the 2023 season and beyond, and it’s exciting to see our first livery unveiled together as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.”

Team Principal Guenther Steiner also chimed in: “I obviously share everyone’s enthusiasm around the livery unveil, not least as it’s a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we’re another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing – and that’s go racing ... It’s an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it’s great that we’re first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on-track and preparing for the season ahead. We really have something to build on following last year’s performances.”

Building off last year’s performances is critical for Haas in 2023. The team finished eighth in the Constructors’ Championship a season ago, their best finish since the 2018 campaign. Along the way, Haas notched their first-ever pole position, when Kevin Magnussen qualified up front for the sprint race at Interlagos at the end of the season.

Steiner noted that as well on Tuesday. “We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points paying finishes. The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday.”