Super Bowl Prediction: Will the Eagles or Chiefs win the Lombardi Trophy?

Super Bowl LVII is set, with the top teams from both the NFC and AFC holding serve. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in a little over a week in Arizona.

Between now and then there will be roughly a million different storylines that will feel like they have a huge impact on the game. But for the most part, it’s just a bunch of talk. With the exception of players getting a bit more healthy between now and then, not much else will change.

The Eagles have more or less dominated their two opponents so far. They boat-raced the Giants two weeks ago and put away the 49ers in the second half, leaving almost nothing in doubt. The biggest question left to be answered is how the Eagles will handle a postseason game that isn’t a blowout in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, have had to fight through both of their playoff games. Kansas City held off a comeback effort from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that saw Patrick Mahomes suffer an ankle injury. Then in the AFC Championship Game it took everything the star quarterback had to squeak out a win over the Bengals on a last-second kick. The Chiefs have had to run the gauntlet, leaving fans to wonder how much they have left in the tank.

