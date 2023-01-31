Sean Payton to Broncos updates: Denver lands head coach after wild week of interviews

One of the biggest head-coaching dominoes in the NFL appears ready to fall. According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are closing in on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that would open the door for Sean Payton to become the next head coach of the Broncos.

Payton last coached during the 2021 season, then stepped away for this past year. He worked as an analyst for FOX Sports this season, but returned to the interview circuit for head coaching jobs over the past few weeks.

Given that he is still under contract with the Saints, a compensation package needed to be finalized between Denver and New Orleans. Denver will be sending its 2023 first round pick, No. 30 overall originally belonging to the 49ers, as well as next year’s second round pick in exchange for Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third rounder.

Compensation: Denver’s 2023 first-round pick and next year’s second-round pick for Sean Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

The Saints reportedly could have picked the Broncos’ 2024 first rounder instead, but decided to go with the pick this year.

Denver and the Saints have been discussing two potential packages for Sean Payton:



1. Denver’s 2023 first-round pick and next year’s second-round pick for Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third.



2. Denver’s 2024 first-round pick and its 2023 fourth.



Saints choice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

The Broncos tried to hire DeMeco Ryans instead of Sean Payton, per report

The new head coaching hires for the Texans and Broncos were announced at the exact same time on Tuesday afternoon. The Texans landed 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and the Broncos came away with Payton. Denver reportedly wanted Ryans, but he didn’t want them.

Unbelievable: The #Broncos spent today trying to hire DeMeco Ryans AGAIN today before he recommitted to the #Texans, sources say. When he agreed to terms with the Texans, they moved and finalized Sean Payton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

It’s been a whirlwind week for the Broncos. It sounds like Payton was their third choice:

The #Broncos last few weeks:

— Zeroed in on DeMeco Ryans.

— Secretly tried to lure Jim Harbaugh from Michigan.

— Negotiated a Sean Payton deal.

— Tried to hire Ryans again.

— Finalized the hire of Payton as their new coach. https://t.co/tlMLnjdM9u — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

DeMaco Ryans tells Broncos he is not interested. He was their third No. 1 choice. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 30, 2023

The Broncos have denied that they tried to hire Ryans this week. Schefter backed up that report.

Timing of today’s two hires was completely coincidental. Broncos were zeroed in on Sean Payton, and didn’t make any contact this week with DeMeco Ryans or his agent. Denver was focused on Payton, and Houston on Ryans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Perhaps the biggest task facing Payton in Denver is repairing a Broncos’ offense that struggled a season ago. Despite their huge move to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson last season — and then sign him to a five-year contract extension with $165 million guaranteed — the Broncos’ passing game sputtered this season as Denver finished with a 5-12 record, firing first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett during the season.

Wilson had one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, completing 60.5% of his passes, notching a QBR of just 37.0, and posting an Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt of 5.54. All three were career-low numbers for the veteran quarterback.

This post will be updated with additional information as necessary.