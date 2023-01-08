NFL Draft 2023: Final order updated after every Week 18 game

Week 18 might be one of the most important weeks in the NFL season. No, not because of the playoff seeding or the implications for teams that are surely headed to the postseason, but for the NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft order is still up in the air, especially at the top of the draft. Unlike previous years, the top pick hasn’t been solidified yet and two teams are vying for the opportunity. The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans did battle on which team will get the rights to the cream of the crop of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears were at home against the Vikings while the Texans were taking on the Jeff Saturday-led Colts. Miraculously, the Texans pulled off the comeback and beat the Colts, giving the Chicago Bears the first pick in the NFL Draft for the first time since 1947.

Here is the current 2023 NFL Draft order, which will be updated after every game (via Tankathon.)