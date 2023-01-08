 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Draft 2023: Final order updated after every Week 18 game

It’s a race for the top pick as Week 18 closes out

By Joseph Acosta
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Week 18 might be one of the most important weeks in the NFL season. No, not because of the playoff seeding or the implications for teams that are surely headed to the postseason, but for the NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft order is still up in the air, especially at the top of the draft. Unlike previous years, the top pick hasn’t been solidified yet and two teams are vying for the opportunity. The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans did battle on which team will get the rights to the cream of the crop of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears were at home against the Vikings while the Texans were taking on the Jeff Saturday-led Colts. Miraculously, the Texans pulled off the comeback and beat the Colts, giving the Chicago Bears the first pick in the NFL Draft for the first time since 1947.

Here is the current 2023 NFL Draft order, which will be updated after every game (via Tankathon.)

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions(via LA Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Pittsburgh Steelers
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Jacksonville Jaguars
  22. Miami Dolphins (VACATED)
  23. New York Giants
  24. Baltimore Ravens
  25. LA Chargers
  26. Cincinnati Bengals
  27. Denver Broncos (via San Francisco 49ers)
  28. Dallas Cowboys
  29. Minnesota Vikings
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Philadelphia Eagles
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

