Tracking the 2023 NFL general manager changes

With the 2022 NFL regular season now finished, 14 teams have their eyes on a run to the Super Bowl.

For the other 18, however, Monday starts the process of trying to get there next year.

This could mean some NFL decision makers are about to get some bad news. Not only are some NFL coaches on the hot seat, some general managers might be in danger of losing their jobs as well. Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, who took a leave of absence from the team in December due to health issues, is a name to watch in the coming days after the Cardinals failed to live up to expectations this season.

Chris Ballard is reportedly safe with the Indianapolis Colts, but with owner Jim Irsay involving himself in the decision to name Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim coach earlier this season, Ballard’s tenure could be more tenuous than believed. With the Colts struggling to solidify the quarterback position in recent years — and trades for Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan falling short the past two season — Ballard might have some difficult questions to answer.

Another name to watch in the coming days is Nick Caserio with the Houston Texans. The Texans are a combined 7-26-1 during his time in Houston, and need to rebuild the roster on both sides of the football. Caserio inherited a difficult situation, and the Texans have a pair of picks inside the top 15 in the 2023 NFL Draft, but whether Caserio gets to make those picks could be up for debate. Similar to Ballard, Caserio is reportedly safe, and will get a chance to hire another head coach, with the Texans having already fired Lovie Smith on Sunday night.

Whether these general managers are safe, or other names pop up on the hot seat, will materialize over the coming days and weeks.

We will update this post as news develops on the GM front.