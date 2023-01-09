Stetson Bennett IV is older than these NFL quarterbacks

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is on the verge of capping off a storybook college football season. Bennett and the Bulldogs are rolling against TCU in the National Championship game, and for Bennett himself, he is on the cusp of becoming the first quarterback in the College Football Playoff Era to win back-to-back titles.

On an even more personal note, Bennett was a Heisman Finalist this season, and in the first half against TCU he became just the third quarterback in CFP/BCS history to have multiple rushing touchdowns in a title game. The other two? Vince Young and Craig Krenzel.

Save that for trivia night sometime.

Now, there will be time to think about Bennett’s NFL prospects. But it is important to note that Bennett, who recently turned 25, is on the older side as far as NFL prospects go. Consider this. These are the NFL quarterbacks who played this season who are younger than Bennett. The list includes a potential MVP from this season, and five quarterbacks who will see action in the playoffs.

Here are the NFL quarterbacks younger than Bennett. (Data provided by StatHead):