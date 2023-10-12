Steve Smith blasted Jerry Jeudy on TV because of pre-game interaction

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, a player that has been linked in a variety of rumors is Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. But according to one former WR-turned-analyst, NFL teams hoping to acquire Jeudy before the deadline should not reach out to him for a recommendation.

That former player is Steve Smith Sr.

Prior to Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith said on the NFL Network’s pregame show that he tried to speak with the receiver regarding some comments Smith made about Jeudy on a recent episode of his podcast, “Cut to It.” Smith called Jeudy a “JAG,” short for “just a guy.”

While Smith tried to clear the air, the Broncos WR brushed him away.

Which gave Smith an opening, and he ran with it:

Steve Smith Sr. just DESTROYED Jerry Jeudy on NFL Network.



Says if any NFL team calls him about trading for him, he'll tell them not to do it.



Steve went off.



(via @nflnetwork, @dillybar2145)pic.twitter.com/FeY4lDvCSo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2023

”I know I said some things in the past I probably shouldn’t have, and I’m sorry. That’s what I wanted to say to him,” said Smith.

He then aired his full thoughts.

“I’m sorry I said you were a “JAG,” just a guy, who is an average wide receiver they used a first-round pick on that isn’t doing anything,” Smith said. “I hope today you actually show up in a way you haven’t shown up in the last couple years since they drafted you.

“So if you ever got a problem with “Agent 89,’ I’m sorry for saying you’re an average wide receiver that they will eventually move on [from]. And when teams call me and ask if they should trade for you, I would say no, don’t trade for Jerry Jeudy,” he continued. “Because he’s mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically, can he be a wide receiver? He can be a wide receiver. He’s a tier three.”

Smith then asked for the network to throw it back to the studio, because he was done.

As if that was not already clear.