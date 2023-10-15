Ja’Marr Chase is rocking some 7-Eleven bling

A few weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were reeling. They were sitting at 1-3 after a dismal 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and their offense looked static. It led to questions about potentially tanking the season, or at least sitting Joe Burrow down until his injured calf came back to full health.

Following that loss to the Titans, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase vented a bit about the offense, declaring in a post-game scrum that he is “always f***ing open.”

However, instead of sitting Burrow down or tanking the season, Cincinnati went on the road and beat the Arizona Cardinals last week 34-20, and Chase put up one of the best games of his career. He brought in 15 passes from Burrow for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns, powering the Bengals offense to a big day.

And this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, he had some new jewelry to drive his point home:

HE'S ALWAYS OPEN‼️



Ja’Marr Chase rockin' a 7-Eleven chain. pic.twitter.com/x12LFeYtUy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 15, 2023

After a game like he had against the Cardinals, he can wear whatever he wants.