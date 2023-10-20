Western Kentucky’s bold new helmets really highlight Big Red’s glorious booty

We can go ahead and stop the fight on best helmet of the year in college football, because the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers just trucked over the field.

Western Kentucky will feature 7 versions of “Big Red” on its helmet Tuesday vs. Liberty. Each position group will wear different helmet decal pic.twitter.com/A2yqcP73Gw — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 20, 2023

Generally speaking we should all aspire to consume as much Big Red in our lives as possible, and the helmets feature college football’s weirdest mascot in a host on incredible ways. We’ve got quarterback Big Red, offensive lineman Big Red — and of course, Heisman Big Red, which REALLY shows off his booty.

No offense to Ed Smith’s iconic pose that the Heisman is modeled after, but I think this should be the new award, Every individual award tends to be a classic human model, but this is a chance to really stand out with a giant red butt you can happily display on your shelf and create conversations for a lifetime.

I can’t wait to see every Western Kentucky helmet, because this is the greatest idea I’ve ever seen.