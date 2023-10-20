 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Western Kentucky’s bold new helmets really highlight Big Red’s glorious booty

By James Dator
/ new

We can go ahead and stop the fight on best helmet of the year in college football, because the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers just trucked over the field.

Generally speaking we should all aspire to consume as much Big Red in our lives as possible, and the helmets feature college football’s weirdest mascot in a host on incredible ways. We’ve got quarterback Big Red, offensive lineman Big Red — and of course, Heisman Big Red, which REALLY shows off his booty.

Look at that cake!

No offense to Ed Smith’s iconic pose that the Heisman is modeled after, but I think this should be the new award, Every individual award tends to be a classic human model, but this is a chance to really stand out with a giant red butt you can happily display on your shelf and create conversations for a lifetime.

I can’t wait to see every Western Kentucky helmet, because this is the greatest idea I’ve ever seen.

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...