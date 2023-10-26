Putting together a TNF parlay for an inter-conference matchup of playoff contenders

The Buffalo Bills (4-3) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) this Thursday night for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime TV. With the spread at -8.5 in favor of the Bills according to DraftKings Sportsbook, it is expected to be an interesting matchup.

The over/under (point total) is set at 42 points.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 16-13 loss to the Falcons.

The Bills lost to the Patriots Sunday 29-25.

Buffalo is -440 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is +340.

The Bills are eager to rebound quickly after enduring three frustrating games, during which they went 1-2. Their most recent loss was against the New England Patriots, who currently hold the worst record in the AFC East. The offense, specifically in the first three quarters of these games, has struggled to put up points. Complicating matters, they will be without tight end Dawson Knox who is set to undergo wrist surgery. Quarterback Josh Allen’s play has seemed limited this season under the guidance of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Furthermore, aside from wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills need more consistency from their other receivers, such as Gabriel Davis, who has scored four touchdowns this year but has yet to fully contribute to keeping drives alive.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers are also coming off a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. While quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans have showcased a working connection, the offense as a whole hasn’t been particularly impressive. Running back Rachaad White struggled, with a mere 2.61 yards per carry average on thirteen attempts. However, there were some bright spots on defense, such as Antoine Winfield Jr., whose hustle led to a forced fumble resulting in a touchback and giving Tampa Bay another opportunity to possess the ball.

In my prediction, I see this game going in favor of the Bills. Playing at home on primetime TV, the Bills cannot afford another poor offensive performance. I anticipate that they will cover the -8.5 spread, giving the passionate Bills Mafia fanbase reason to celebrate once again. My final score prediction is 28-17, with the Buffalo Bills dominating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now for the fun stuff. Let’s talk parlays!! In the world of sports betting, a parlay refers to combining multiple bets into a single wager. To win a parlay bet, all the individual wagers within the parlay must be successful. This type of bet offers higher potential payouts compared to individual bets if all the selected outcomes are correct. However, if even one of the bets loses, the entire parlay bet is lost. It’s a high-risk, high-reward betting strategy that can add excitement to football games by amplifying the potential winnings.

So let’s check out my suggestion for a good parlay tonight:

+294: Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD Score, 25+ James Cook Alternate Rushing Yards, Buff Moneyline

Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD Score (+265): Against the Patriots we saw Dalton Kincaid catch 8 passes for over 85 yards. He dominated the middle of the field and he found himself getting open a lot for Josh Allen. With Knox out, I anticipate the Bills offense to look a lot like it did before there was such a focus on 12 Personnel. Kincaid will essentially be replacing the “3rd & Cole” role that Cole Beasley provided for the team. He was consistently open when the Bills needed to keep drives alive, expect to see Kincaid play this role for the remainder of the year.

25+ James Cook Alternate Rushing Yards (-1400): One positive about the Bills offense is that they have found their running back. This is the first time since Allen has been drafted that the Bills have a running game that doesn’t include utilizing Allen. James Cook has reached at least 25 yards each game except for one this season. And the emphasis will be on using the run game to set up the play action pass to get Diggs and Davis their targets.

Buffalo Bills Moneyline (-440): The way this season has been going, I am more hoping this parlay won’t be ruined because the Bills don’t show up and lose at home. In my estimation, the Bills are the better team top to bottom. But losing key players on defense has not been easy to adjust to this season. No Tre White, Matt Milano or DaQuan Jones on defense has made for big plays in the run game and Calvin Ridley having his way with Kaiir Elam.

A parlay, also known as an accumulator or combo bet, is a type of sports bet where multiple wagers are combined into a single bet. In a parlay, the bettor selects two or more outcomes and places a single bet on all of them. The outcome of each individual wager must be successful for the parlay bet to win.

This parlay is +294. When a parlay is indicated as +294, it means that the potential payout for a winning bet is $296 for every $100 wagered. The plus sign indicates that it is the underdog or less likely outcome in the bet, while the number indicates the profit that would be made on a $100 bet. Therefore, if you were to place a $100 bet on a parlay with +294 odds and it wins, you would receive a total payout of $394 ($294 profit + $100 initial bet).

Betting can be an exciting and entertaining activity, but it is crucial to approach it with responsibility and caution. It is important to set limits for yourself before engaging in any form of gambling. Only bet an amount of money that you can comfortably afford to lose without impacting your well-being or financial stability. Bet responsibly and prioritize your overall well-being.