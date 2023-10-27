The ‘Florida Man Games’ is the dirtbag Olympics we’ve been waiting for

Move over Paris, because the 2024 Olympic Games have met their match. The world’s first “Florida Man Games” are hitting St. Augustine in February and will be the sporting event of 2024.

Individuals and groups will compete in a series of intrinsically “Florida” events, and naturally an event of this magnitude requires peerless judges to decide who wins. So former American Gladiators stars “Nitro” and “Ice” will be there to decide who is the most Florida.

In this has piqued your interest you’ve got a solid few months to train, so let’s go over the events you can compete in during the inaugural “Florida Man Games.”

Weaponized Pool Noodle Mud Duel

You stand on a platform above a massive above-ground pool and try to knock your opponent into the giant vat of mud using a pool noodle.

Evading Arrest Obstacle Course

Run from ACTUAL POLICE OFFICERS through a course designed to determine if you can actually steal three pounds of ground beef from Publix.

Category 5 Cash Grab

Run around in Cat-5 winds while you try to grab as much money flying through the air as possible. Why is there cash inside a hurricane? I don’t know.

A Catalytic Converter, 2 Bikes, And A Handful Of Copper Pipes: Race Against Time

I don’t know what the heck you’re supposed to do in this event, but the art is amazing and that’s really all I needed to know.

Beer Belly Florida Sumo

It’s sumo wrestling, but with beer bellies as the weapon. I fail to see a single problem with this sport.

If you want to compete you can head over to their website and register for the event which will take place on February 24. Will there be world record set? Probably. Will it be the one of the strangest events to take place? Absolutely.