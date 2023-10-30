The NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL all play today. Here’s a viewing guide for the sports equinox

October 30, 2023 is the most unique day in the sporting calendar this year. On Monday every major sport in the United States will play for the only time this year in a sporting equinox that only occurs once in a great while. This is commonly referred to as the sports equinox.

The NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL all compete and it’s extremely overwhelming if you haven’t prepared for it. That said, we’re here to help if you’re trying to plan your viewing for this evening and getting lost in the schedules. So here’s the best way to watch on Monday night, with some branching paths underway.

7:00 p.m. ET

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins

Catch the first period of the best team in the NHL taking on the Stanley Cup runners up from a year ago. The Bruins are incredible, and worth checking out early.

Alternatively if you’re a fan ...

Nets vs. Hornets, Celtics vs. Wizards, Bulls vs. Pacers, Ducks vs. Penguins, Kraken vs. Lightning, Hurricanes vs. Flyers

7:30 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors

Flip the channel back and forth for the next 30 minutes. This won’t be a great game, but it’ll be worth seeing if Scoot Henderson does something cool.

Alternatively if you’re a fan ...

Timberwolves vs. Hawks, Rangers vs. Jets, Red Wings vs. Islanders

8:00 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

This is going to be doing a lot of the heavy lifting tonight. It’s the World Series, and you owe it to yourself to prioritize it as the center of your sports viewing.

But keep an eye on Heat vs. Bucks. Two of the best teams in the East face off with the added drama of Damian Lillard, who Miami were desperate to get as they now play for Milwaukee.

Alternatively if you’re a fan ...

Warriors vs. Pelicans, Pistons vs. Thunder, Mavericks vs. Grizzlies, Blue Jackets vs. Stars

8:15 p.m ET

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions

This is going to do the other half of the major lifting. There’s a good chance this game could be a massive blowout by the Lions, so if it sucks switch this out for the Heat vs. Bucks game to switch between, or watch the end of Bruins vs. Panthers.

9:00 p.m. ET

Only if you’re a fan

Jazz vs. Nuggets

10:00 p.m. ET

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes

This needs to meet the conditions of Monday Night Football being bad, and/or the World Series being a blowout. We’re throwing this in the 10 p.m. slot because it’s a chance to watch the NHL’s next great phenom Connor Bedard.

Alternatively if you’re a fan ...

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights

10:30 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers

At this point the World Series should be wrapping up and Monday Night Football decided. The Magic are playing great basketball on the backs of Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony and Paolo Banchero, and it should be fun to se them match up with LeBron, AD and D’Angelo Russell.