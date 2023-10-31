College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State tops surprise debut for CFP

At long last, the first College Football Playoff rankings have arrived. After nine weeks of grueling play followed by the AP Poll releasing on Sunday, we now have the first set of college football rankings done by the committee. In a year where nothing truly makes sense, we might know who the top four are after the first part of the season.

Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State have consistently been in the top four, and will more than likely remain there. However, from there, all bets are off. Who will be in front for the Pac-12? Will Texas or Oklahoma be ranked higher? Find out tonight on Dragonball Z!

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes are more battle-tested than most teams in the country. Wins on the road against Notre Dame and a win at home against Penn State propel this Buckeye team into the top 3. Unlike most years, this Buckeyes team is led by their defense. Powered by a strong defensive front and run by DC Jim Knowles, the defense has anchored the Buckeyes to the tune of being second in the nation in points per game allowed and fourth in yards per game allowed. The offense...is still figuring it out. However, they have what 98% of other teams in the country can boast: an elite WR group led by Marvin Harrison Jr. If QB Kyle McCord can figure it out, then the sky is the limit.

2. Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs remain near the top of the college football mountain in the first CFP rankings. Even though they might not be as strong as they’ve been in previous years, they play their best against their best opponents. They’ll be without all-world TE Brock Bowers for an extended period of time, but QB Carson Beck is playing some of his best ball of the season. Plus, you can never doubt Kirby Smart. However, the Bulldogs haven’t played the same quality schedule. They’ll be a factor until the end, and a showdown with Ole Miss will help the Dawgs out a lot.

3. Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines take the three spot, but they still remain somewhat untested. Their strength of record isn’t the highest, and they’ve relatively coasted through the first part of the season. However, they’re not just winning these games—they’re obliterating the opposition. Their margin of victory of 34.8 is the highest in the nation by over ten points, and the offense has remained dynamic with the growth of QB JJ McCarthy. The defense will remain stingy, with good play at every level. 2 major games remain on the schedule, however. Penn State and Ohio State will really let us know who this team is.

4. Florida State Seminoles

Despite being undefeated and coming in at fourth in the rankings, it feels like the Noles have been a little underrated. After opening the season with an emphatic win over LSU, the Seminoles have merely been good for most of the year. However, they can score points in bunches with a versatile run game, and a defense anchored by EDGE Jared Verse. They also boast wins over Duke and Clemson (although the Tigers victory doesn’t seem so great now). All they have to do is keep their foot on the gas and they’ll cruise into the playoffs.

5. Washington Huskies

The Huskies sit just outside of the top four after a perfect start to the season. This year has been all about the offense for the Huskies. First in passing yards per game, fifth in total yards per game, ninth in points per game. Plus, they boast a monumental win over Oregon at home. Don’t let the recent slide fool you: the Huskies can still get into the playoff as long as that offense remains potent.

6. Oregon Ducks

Since losing to Washington in a heartbreaker, the Ducks have done nothing but roll over their opponents. A physical defense made in the image of head coach Dan Lanning and DC Tosh Lupoi combined with the occasional highlight play by QB Bo Nix has the Ducks rolling. What’s keeping them at six, however, is that loss to Washington. The Ducks need some help (and possibly a win in a Pac-12 rematch over UW) to leapfrog them, but the Pac-12 as a whole is an insane conference, so continuing to stack big wins will aid them tremendously.

7. Texas Longhorns

It’s not going to be pretty as long as QB Quinn Ewers is out, but the Longhorns still have an outside shot at the playoff. They come in at 7-1 with the signature win in Tuscaloosa over Alabama, but the loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry keeps them down. They desperately need to win out and get their rematch with the Sooners if they want to keep pace with the other teams above them. Can they do it without Ewers? We’ll see.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

Just when you thought you were out, they pull you back in. The Alabama Crimson Tide sit in the top 10 once again, after finding their groove on offense in SEC play. If there’s any team that could potentially make a leap into the top four it’s this team. Why? Because they have LSU and a potential SEC Title game battle with Georgia left on the schedule. The defense has rounded into form, while the offense has found their formula with QB Jalen Milroe attacking teams vertically. LSU is up next, a crucial game if the Tide want to make a jump.

9. Oklahoma Sooners

A loss to Kansas hampers their shine in the eyes of the CFP, but make no mistake: this Oklahoma team is much different from the one last year. QB Dillon Gabriel is playing good football, and the defense can still make plays when they need to. In a wild Big 12, one loss in conference doesn’t completely destroy their odds of seeing the conference title game. A Bedlam win would do wonders for them, as well as a potential rematch with Texas in the Big 12 title game.

10. Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss is an interesting case. Their biggest win is one over LSU, yet they also were handily beaten by Alabama. They need a big win to sway the eyes of the committee, but being at 10 shows that they’re giving them a lot of credit for their victories this year. Their offense comes and goes; QB Jaxon Dart is inconsistent but fun. But the defense will give them enough swings at the plate to get points on the board

Oh yeah, that big win? They go between the hedges to face Georgia on Nov. 11. See you then.

11. Penn State Nittany Lions

12. Missouri Tigers

13. Louisville Cardinals

14. LSU Tigers

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

16. Oregon State Beavers

17. Tennessee Volunteers

18. Utah Utes

19. UCLA Bruins

20. USC Trojans

21. Kansas Jayhawks

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys

23. Kansas State Wildcats

24. Tulane Green Wave

25. Air Force Falcons