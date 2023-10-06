Qatar Grand Prix: Live F1 qualifying coverage

Today, Max Verstappen can inch ever closer to his third-straight Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship.

The Red Bull driver just needs to bank three more points over the final six races of the season to put both hands on the trophy, and in all likelihood he accomplishes that feat this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix. As this is an F1 Sprint weekend, things get cracking on Friday, as the drivers and teams have just one practice session before qualifying for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Of course, Verstappen’s quest is not the only storyline facing F1 this week, and over the rest of the season. Teammate Sergio Pérez has his own quest, as he seeks to hold onto second place behind Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings. A two-way fight between Mercedes and Ferrari is underway for second — although Aston Martin and a resurgent McLaren are itching to crash that party — and Logan Sargeant, the lone American driver on the grid, is fighting to keep his seat for next season.

The lone practice session gets underway at 9:25 a.m. Eastern, with qualifying for the Grand Prix slated for 12:55 p.m. Eastern. So come back early and often!