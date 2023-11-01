Bob Knight, legendary college basketball coach at Indiana, passes away at 83

Legendary college basketball coach Bobby Knight passed away on Wednesday. Knight died in his home surrounded by his family, and the family has asked for the thoughts and prayers of the many people he affected over his life.

Thoughts and prayers to the Knight family as legendary Coach Bob Knight passed away today at the age of 83. https://t.co/EE6twbBsQe — Bob Knight (@BobKnightLegacy) November 1, 2023

Knight is one of the greatest men’s college basketball coaches of all-time, winning 902 games over the span of a 42-year career, putting him sixth on the all time wins chart. Spending most of his time with the Indiana Hoosiers, Knight was a three-time NCAA national champion and a three-time AP Coach of the Year, all with the Hoosiers. Knight also spent time at Army West Point and Texas Tech. Knight led the Red Raiders to four NCAA tournament appearances between 2001-2008.

Knight was also known for outbursts on the sideline, including throwing chairs and stuffing a fan into a trashcan. Known as “The General” at West Point, Knight ruffled the feathers of opposing fans, players, and officiating alike. Knight coached numerous legendary players at Indiana, including Isiah Thomas. His coaching tree and former student managers also went on to success, including Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May, who took the Owls to the Final Four last year, current Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, and Mike Krzyzewski.

