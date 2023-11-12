 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Texas A&M expected to fire Jimbo Fisher as head coach, per report

Fisher went 45-25 as coach of the Aggies.

By Joseph Acosta
/ new
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Mississippi Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In news that is somewhat surprising considering the timing, the Texas A&M Aggies are expected to part ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher, per TexAgs executive editor Billy Liucci.

As head coach of the Aggies, Fisher had a 45-25 overall record, but only went 27-22 in SEC play. The offensive struggles were evident, and the lack of QB development severely hamstrung Fisher and his Aggies teams. Fisher was deemed a QB whisperer and offensive mastermind, but the Aggies could never figure it out offensively. Fisher’s best year as the Aggies coach was a 9-1 finish with an Orange Bowl win, but it came during the pandemic, a wash year for many reasons.

There’s also the buyout portion of this tale. In 2021, Jimbo Fisher signed a 10-year $95 million guaranteed contract, latching him to the Aggies for the foreseeable future. However, with his expected firing, he’s owed about $76 million, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. That’s just an absurd amount of money, but per Liucci, this decision has been in the works even before the Aggies defeated Mississippi State 51-10.

There was speculation that the firing of Fisher could happen this year, but now it has become official. The Jimbo Fisher era in College Station is over.

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...