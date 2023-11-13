 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Mike Evans quietly gave us the worst dropped pass of the year

Evans’ drop was so bad he couldn’t even believe it.

By James Dator
Mike Evans was a BEAST on Sunday, finishing with six catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers’ 20-6 win over the Titans — but he also gave us one of the worst drops of the season.

This is about as easy as you’re ever going to see for a receiver. He’s in behind everyone, no defender is remotely close, and he just muffed the whole thing. Evans is normally sure-handed, so this truly doesn’t make any sense — outside of perhaps worrying where the back of the end-zone is and being concerned about stepping out. Even then it’s a bit of a stretch, because there’s a good three yards between Evans’ feed and the boundary.

Obviously this was just a blip on the radar. Evans is playing great football and the Buccaneers got a major win on Sunday against the Titans, despite having questionable offensive talent.

