The Netflix Cup: How to watch, time, participants

Ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, Netflix is combining two of its biggest sports documentaries — Drive to Survive and Full Swing — for their first-ever live sporting event. Dubbed The Netflix Cup, the event features four PGA golfers (Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas) and four Formula 1 drivers (Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz Jr., Pierre Gasly, and Alexander Albon) in a nine-hole tournament at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Here is how you can watch this live event, and what you should watch for.

The Netflix Cup - Tuesday, November 14, 6:00 p.m. Eastern — Only on Netflix

Last week, the four pairings were announced for the first-ever The Netflix Cup:

Max Homa and Alexander Albon

Rickie Fowler and Lando Norris

Collin Morikawa and Pierre Gasly

Justin Thomas and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Under the format of the tournament, all four teams will participate in the first eight holes. After eight holes, the bottom two teams will be eliminated, and the top two teams will advance to a final, winner-take-all ninth hole.

“The continued success of Drive to Survive has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the US, which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, in the official announcement. “It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA TOUR fans around the globe.”

As far as which pairing might have the advantage, that nod might go to the Homa/Albon duo. Why? Not only is Homa currently the top-ranked golfer among the four — Homa is currently seventh in the World Golf Rankings — but Albon has perhaps the best coach of the four F1 drivers.

As in Albon’s partner, Muni “Lily” He, a golfer on the LPGA tour. She has four amateur wins under her belt, and a victory in the 2018 Prasco Charity Championship on the Symetra Tour.

We’ll see if that pays off later today.