Collin Morikawa out of The Netflix Cup due to back injury

Before the inaugural The Netflix Cup got underway on Tuesday, the first-ever live streaming sports event from Netflix, one of the featured PGA Tour golfers was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Collin Morikawa, who was set to be paired with Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly, suffered a back injury and had to withdraw hours before the event. Morikawa shared the news on social media Tuesday before The Netflix Cup was set to begin:

As noted by Morikawa, he will be replaced by Tony Finau.

The event, a nine-hole tournament taking place at the Wynn Las Vegas, is Netflix’s first foray into live sports streaming. It features three other PGA Tour golfers — Ricky Fowler, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas — along with three more F1 drivers: Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz Jr., and Alexander Albon.

Here are the new pairings:

Max Homa and Alexander Albon

Rickie Fowler and Lando Norris

Tony Finau and Pierre Gasly

Justin Thomas and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Under the format of the tournament, all four teams will play eight holes, with the top two teams advancing to a winner-take-all ninth hole.

You can watch the first The Netflix Cup at 6:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 14.