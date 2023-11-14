Carlos Sainz Jr. won The Netflix Cup, then dropped it

In the first-ever The Netflix Cup, the team of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Justin Thomas outlasted three other teams to secure the victory, eventually defeating the team of Pierre Gasly and Tony Finau on the final hole to secure the first title.

But during the celebration, Sainz looked more like one of the other Formula 1 drivers he defeated, Lando Norris, given what happened to the trophy itself.

As Thomas and Sainz were prepared to enjoy a little bubbly, the Ferrari driver tried to prop the big trophy on his left shoulder.

It promptly crashed down to the ground:

Carlos Sainz really broke the cup pic.twitter.com/bpcEgZ77Ki — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 15, 2023

It reminded many of an incident earlier this F1 season when, during a podium celebration Norris popped his big champagne bottle on race winner Max Verstappen’s podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The result? A shattered trophy for Verstappen, and an embarassed Norris:

Among those reminded of that incident when seeing Sainz drop The Netflix Cup?

Norris himself:

As for Norris, he and teammate Ricky Fowler were down quickly in the competition when the McLaren driver was caught moving his ball a little closer to the hole before attempting a putt.

Still, a fun time was had by all, even with a penalty and a broken trophy.

Now the real fun can begin: The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.