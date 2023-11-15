Las Vegas Grand Prix theme helmets include playing cards and ‘Deadpool’

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is here.

The event is shaping up to be a true Vegas spectacle both on, and off, the track. With race promoters, drivers, and teams alike promising blazing speed and plenty of overtaking, the battle on the track will be fierce. Then there is everything Sin City has to offer, complete with a first-of-its-kind Opening Ceremony to kick off race week.

As you might expect, we are starting to see a bit of flavor from the drivers themselves. Theme helmets are a growing part of Formula 1, and this season alone has seen some incredible efforts, such as Lando Norris’s beach-ball helmet for the Miami Grand Prix, and everything that Valtteri Bottas has done this year.

So you might not be surprised to see drivers upping the ante for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen

The three-time Drivers’ Champion was first out of the gate, unveiling this helmet for the Las Vegas Grand Prix:

A for the return of F1 in the Neon Capital of the World!



The Las Vegas special 1:2 & 1:4 scale model helmets https://t.co/zwpDPsEX5I#LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/K6iUHWci4r — Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) November 8, 2023

Here are a few more images of the design:

Gearing up for the #LasVegasGP, where the World Champ is set to illuminate the night against the neon skyline



1:2 & 1:4 scale model helmets available on https://t.co/Ga9eks3hH7 pic.twitter.com/M1ccMB3Cxo — Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) November 9, 2023

Esteban Ocon

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon unveiled his themed helmet for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Wednesday. However, unlike Verstappen — and probably a lot of what we will see this week — Ocon did not lean into a Las Vegas theme.

Instead he paid tribute to one of the team’s new owners, actor and part owner of Wrexham A.F.C., actor Ryan Reynolds.

With a Deadpool theme:

It is absolutely a change-up, but I think it works.