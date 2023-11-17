Las Vegas Grand Prix: Live qualifying coverage

Las Vegas. The city where all-nighters and poor decisions are the norm.

So let’s tap into that energy.

Qualifying for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is just a few hours away, and what better way to mark the affair than by leaning into that energy, and live-blogging the session? Sure, it gets underway at 3:00 a.m. local time for our intrepid Formula 1 writer, but this is Las Vegas, and that means taking some bold risks.

Before things get underway, you can catch up on all the action on SB Nation’s hub for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. That includes deep dives into the storylines around the race, interviews with Valtteri Bottas and Oscar Piastri, a look at F1’s sustainability campaign and how the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix fits into those goals, a summary of the first night of practice, and much, much more.

We’ll get rolling shortly before qualifying gets underway, so if you’ve woken up early ... or haven’t gone to bed yet ... check back early and often!

(All updates in Eastern time).