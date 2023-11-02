Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2023

We’re officially passing the midway point on the 2023 NFL season this week, and it’s wild we’ve hit this point. It seems like Week 1 was only yesterday, and now we’re hurtling towards the playoffs.

This is a really fascinating week across the NFL. After Will Levis’ incredible debut the Titans are now favorites against the Steelers, while we have Atlanta, even with a QB change being picked over the Minnesota Vikings as they resort to Jaren Hall as starter after Kirk Cousins’ season-ending Achilles injury.

If there’s one game to circle on your calendar it’s Dolphins vs. Chiefs. We have two of the AFC’s best teams facing off with two explosive offenses, and these are the kinds of games Miami needs to win in order to prove they can hang with the conference’s elite as we approach the playoffs. The majority of our panel are still riding with Kansas City though, who haven’t really given us a great reason to pick against them. Going with the Dolphins is more about faith in their ability than logic.

Here’s who we’re going with.