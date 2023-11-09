Our expert NFL picks for Week 10 of 2023

Who isn’t hyped to kick off Week 10 with [checks schedule] Panthers vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football ... NOT AGAIN! It’s another week of godawful primetime football in the NFL with Panthers vs. Bears, Jets vs. Raiders, and Broncos vs. Bills.

As sad as the primetime slate might be, we actually have some pretty interesting games around the NFL this week. Browns vs. Ravens should be a banger in the AFC North, and it will be fascinating to see how Lamar Jackson deals with the surging Cleveland defense. We also have an incredible inter-conference game between the 49ers and Jaguars, which should tell us where these teams stand as we hurtle towards the playoffs.

In short: There’s really good football this week, just not in a place where anyone can see with regularity. Aside from these top-tier contests it’s also worth keeping an eye on Saints vs. Vikings. These teams have traditionally hated each other, and every win is critical at this point for both teams. The Saints are cementing themselves as the default winner of the putrid NFC South, while Minnesota is desperate to try and hold their season together with duct tape in the form of Joshua Dobbs.

Here’s who our panel is picking in Week 10.