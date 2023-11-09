Fear not Formula 1 fans.

The 2023 United States Grand Prix is finally, officially, over.

Earlier this week Haas F1 raised a “right of review” in an attempt to have the results of the United States Grand Prix reviewed. Specifically, the team came forward with potential violations of track limits from other drivers, which would open the door to additional penalties.

And move Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg into the points.

F1 race officials held a hearing on Wednesday to review new evidence submitted by Haas, and officials also summoned representatives from Red Bull, Williams, and Aston Martin to the hearing. Following Wednesday’s hearing, officials deferred a decision on Haas’s request until Thursday.

That decision has just been handed down, and according to the written decision from race stewards, which Haas did present some “significant” evidence, that evidence was also available to Haas at the time the underlying decisions were made. As a result, race officials denied Haas’s request, stating “...the Petition for the Right of Review is REJECTED because there is no significant and relevant new element that was unavailable to Haas at the time of the Decision.”

During the hearing, Haas presented evidence that the following drivers — Alexander Albon, Logan Sargeant, Sergio Pérez, and Lance Stroll — had exceeded track limits multiple times, and not been giving additional penalties.

With respect to those submissions, the race officials noted that only in Albon’s case was the new evidence “significant.” However, under the standards set for the right of review, the evidence with respect to all drivers was available to Haas at the time the underlying decisions were made, and as a result it was proper to deny the petition.

In addition, the decision also drew attention to the year-long issue regarding track limits. Specifically, drivers have been hit with penalties throughout the season, and at various tracks, for exceeding track limits. Most notably was the Austrian Grand Prix, where 12 such penalties were handed down during the race itself.

Race stewards drew attention to this matter at length near the end of their decision on Thursday:

[N]otwithstanding the formal outcome of this Decision, the Stewards have seen individual pieces of evidence that show what appear to be potential track limit breaches at the apex of Turn 6, they find their inability to properly enforce the current standard for track limits for all competitors completely unsatisfactory and therefore strongly recommend to all concerned that a solution to prevent further reoccurrences of this widespread problem be rapidly deployed. Whether the problem is properly addressed by better technology solutions, track modifications, a combination thereof, or a different regulation and enforcement standard, the Stewards leave to those better positioned to make such assessments. However, based on the timing of this Decision, it is clear that a complete solution cannot, as a matter of practicality, happen this year. But given the number of different circuits where significant track limit issues arose this season, acknowledging that the FIA in conjunction with the circuits have already made significant strides, further solutions should be found before the start of the 2024 season.

For now, however, the results of the 2023 United States Grand Prix will stand.

And it is on to Las Vegas.