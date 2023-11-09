The Netflix Cup announces pairings ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Netflix is making the move into live sports streaming, with the first-ever The Netflix Cup. The nine-hole golf tournament will feature four professional golfers and four Formula 1 drivers, ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Thursday, Netflix announced the four teams who will compete in a nine-hole tournament at the Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 14. Under the format of the tournament, all three teams will play eight holes, with the top two teams advancing to the ninth hole for a winner-take-all showdown.

Here are the four teams:

Max Homa and Alexander Albon

Rickie Fowler and Lando Norris

Collin Morikawa and Pierre Gasly

Justin Thomas and Carlos Sainz Jr.

As we outlined earlier today, the pairing of Homa and Albon might be the one to watch. After all Albon’s partner, Muni “Lily” He, is a golfer on the LPGA tour and has a victory already in her career.

However, Albon admitted that while she might be a great teacher, he is not the best student.

“I think I have a full-time coach, which is my girlfriend, but I don’t listen to her… because she’s my girlfriend,” said Albon ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix. “So, it’s going to be tricky, I think. We’re trying to find some time.”

You can watch the first The Netflix Cup on Tuesday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern only on Netflix.