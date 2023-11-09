‘Only Hawks-Fans’ is the new Atlanta Hawks freaky campaign

We are reaching unprecedented levels of social media accounts being weird on main. Social media teams now are embracing the memes that come with being chronically online and putting them to...use on their own social media pages.

I’m not sure whether it’s a good use or not, but boy are they going in on it. Especially the Atlanta Hawks, who chose to advertise the new NBA In-Season tournament in the horniest way possible.

Only Hawks Fans know where the real action is



: https://t.co/lbtDNZTrQn pic.twitter.com/k8Kx4QFJDZ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 9, 2023

What is this.

Why is this.

Who thought of this.

None of anything that was in that video is appealing or glorifying God in any way, shape or form.

WHAT IS THIS?

WHY IS HARRY THE HAWK RUBBING HIMSELF LIKE THAT?

WHAT HE DOIN IN THE SHOWER?

This isn’t the first time the Hawks have done something like this either! Back in 2015, the team used a promotional campaign that partnered with cheating site Ashley Madison to advertise a ten game package, saying they wanted fans to have “a love affair” with the Hawks.

This leads me to believe that it’s not only the Hawks organization that’s incredibly horny, it’s Harry the Hawk too. Only one thing has remained consistent in this time period, and it’s that hawk.

Someone needs to get him off social media before he creates an HR disaster.