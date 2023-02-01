Tom Brady announces his retirement, again

Tom Brady apparently has one more surprise up his sleeve.

The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday morning that he was indeed retiring from the NFL. The move comes as somewhat of a surprise, as speculation grew over the past few days that Brady might finish his career out west, either with the Las Vegas Raiders, or the San Francisco 49ers, the team he grew up rooting for as a child.

Instead, Brady is retiring, again.

In the video, Brady referenced last year’s retirement saga, and indicated that he used his long-winded goodbye speech last offseason, so he would get right to the point. He thanked his family, his competitors, his teammates, and his fans, for allowing him to live out his dreams:

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Since Brady’s next stop will not be in Las Vegas or San Francisco — or with any of the other teams he had been linked to since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in the playoffs — speculation now grows over when he moves to the broadcast booth. Last spring it was announced that the quarterback signed a massive contract with FOX Sports to move into the broadcast booth once his playing days were over.

With FOX broadcasting this year’s Super Bowl, will we see Brady as part of the coverage? FOX also has former tight end Greg Olsen in the booth along with Kevin Burkhardt, and Olsen has drawn rave reviews for his analysis throughout this season.

Brady always said that he wanted to play until he was 45, and he accomplished that goal. Father Time remains undefeated, but Tom Brady certainly took him the distance.