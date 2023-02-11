 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Super Bowl 2023 halftime show: How to watch, start time, performers, streaming, and more

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Rihanna perform at halftime of the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

By RJ Ochoa
Super Bowl LVII is officially on Sunday, Feb. 12 and when it is all said and done there is going to be one fan base between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs that will be very happy.

Ideally football and entertainment fans will all be happy though, since we are collectively rooting for a fun overall day featuring great football, tasty food, incredible commercials, and a stellar halftime performance.

This year’s halftime show features Rihanna and is presented by Apple Music. Here is everything you need to know.

Super Bowl LVII halftime show performer

Rihanna, duh. We just talked about this.

She’ll definitely be joined by some other performers, though we don’t yet know who they might be. One name that has been floated as a possibility is A$AP Rocky. He and Rihanna are partners and parents of a sweet baby boy offstage, and have collaborated onstage in the past. Other possibilities include SZA (yes, please), Drake, Jay-Z (she’s got to perform Umbrella, right?) and Eminem, who was also a special guest in last year’s epic halftime performance featuring Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

What time does the halftime show start?

The Super Bowl is set to start at 6:30 p.m. ET, so somewhere around 8 p.m. ET feels safe. It usually runs between 12-15 minutes.

How can I watch the halftime show?

This year the Super Bowl is on FOX, but if you do not have cable or DIRECTV, you have a few other options.

The FOX Sports app is one way you can go (as is the NFL+ app), not to mention your usual streaming services like Hulu, fuboTV, Roku TV and Sling TV.

