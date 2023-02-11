The Eagles’ complete Super Bowl history

For the fourth time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles will play on Super Bowl Sunday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. It will be the second time Philly has made it to the big game since the 2017 season after only landing there twice in the previous 51 years.

In fact, the Eagles have historically been the little brother in a division that’s seen the Dallas Cowboys (five Super Bowl wins), New York Giants (four), and the now-Washington Commanders (three) combine for 12 Lombardi Trophies in the NFC East.

No more, as the Eagles are the most recent NFC East team to win it all and have now accounted for the division’s last two Super Bowl appearances. Washington (1991) and Dallas (1995) have yet to make one this millennium.

Now, let’s take a trip down Super Bowl memory lane for the Eagles.

The Eagles’ Super Bowl victory

Philadelphia is 1-3 overall in the Super Bowl, and three appearances have come since 2004. The Eagles’ first Super Bowl trip was in 1980.

However, the Eagles did win three NFL championships prior to the NFL-AFL merger in 1966.

Related Bet on Super Bowl 57 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl LII, Feb. 4, 2018: Eagles 41, Patriots 33

After being founded in 1933, the Eagles finally won their first Super Bowl 85 years later, defeating the Patriots in a thrilling contest. The Patriots entered the game as five-point favorites, while Philly was riding a magical postseason run behind backup quarterback Nick Foles, who had taken over for the injured Carson Wentz after he tore his ACL late in the regular season.

The Eagles would get off to a fast start thanks to the Philly Special pass from tight end Trey Burton to quarterback Nick Foles. Foles got into the end zone to give Philly a 22-12 halftime lead.

Tom Brady would mount a comeback as the Patriots eventually took a 33-32 lead in the fourth quarter, but Foles guided the Eagles right back down the field before hitting Zach Ertz for the go-ahead score, and Philadelphia would hang on for a 41-33 win to claim the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles’ Super Bowl losses

Super Bowl XV, Jan. 25, 1981: Raiders 27, Eagles 10

Despite entering the game as three-point favorites, Dick Vermeil’s Eagles were waxed by Tom Flores’ Raiders, who led 14-0 after the first quarter and never looked back. Jim Plunkett threw for three touchdowns, while the Eagles committed four turnovers, all by Ron Jaworski (three interceptions and one fumble) vs. zero for the Raiders.

Super Bowl XXXIX, Feb. 6, 2005: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

This was the first of two Super Bowl matchups the Eagles would have against Tom Brady and his Patriots dynasty. This one would favor the Patriots thanks to a strong defensive performance highlighted by four turnovers caused, three of which were interceptions by Donovan McNabb.

It marked the second time in two Super Bowl trips in which the Eagles committed four turnovers while their opponents committed just one in total. Not exactly a recipe for winning a championship.

Super Bowl LXII: Feb. 12, 2023

This part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl history remains to be written, but we’ll see if the Eagles add this Super Bowl appearance to the wins or losses column when they face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.